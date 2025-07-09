Voltas Split AC: Adjust these settings to slash your electricity bill Voltas Split AC offers many modes that can significantly reduce electricity bills when used properly. If you own a Voltas AC, it's essential to be aware of this.

New Delhi:

Air conditioning has become an important part of our daily lives, especially for about 7 to 8 months of the year. However, using an AC can significantly increase electricity bills. Many people aren't aware about the various modes that are available in air conditioners. When these modes are used appropriately, they can help cut down those costs by as much as half. In India, Voltas ACs are among the most popular choices. If you're using a Voltas unit, some specific settings can help you save on your electricity bill.

Different types of modes available in Voltas split ACs:

Voltas ACs offer six different modes: Cool Mode, Fan Mode, Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, Eco Mode, and Sleep Mode. Each mode serves a unique purpose. You can select the right one based on the environment and weather conditions.

Cool Mode - This mode is useful when the heat outside is really intense. It’s designed to provide maximum cooling.

Fan Mode - This mode helps circulate airflow. It works to distribute the cool air evenly throughout the room.

Dry Mode - This mode is useful during the rainy season as it is perfect in tackling excess humidity in the air effectively.

Turbo Mode- If you want your room to cool down fast, this is the mode for you. It delivers rapid cooling to bring comfort quickly.

Eco Mode - This energy-saving setting is a standout feature in Voltas ACs. It maintains the temperature between 24 to 26 degrees, reducing the load on the compressor and saving electricity.

Sleep Mode: Ideal for nighttime, this mode automatically turns off the AC when the room reaches a suitable temperature. This way, you won't waste energy while you sleep.

Using Eco Mode can help you save the most on your electricity bills while keeping your space comfortable.

ALSO READ: Google introduces 'Manage Subscriptions' in Gmail, making it easy to unsubscribe