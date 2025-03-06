Apple introduces another new product, launches refreshed Mac Studio starting at Rs 2,14,900 Mac Studio is another refreshed device launched by the company in the last few days. It is available with the M4 Max and the newly released M3 Ultra SoCs. The device is currently available for pre-order.

After the launch of refreshed models for the MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad, Apple has now introduced an updated version of the Mac Studio. Interested buyers can now choose between the M4 Max or the newly released M3 Ultra SoCs when purchasing a new Mac Studio. This device supports Apple Intelligence and comes equipped with new Thunderbolt 5 ports, making it capable of handling large language models (LLMs) containing over 600 billion parameters.

Apple Mac Studio India price and availability

In India, the Mac Studio starts at Rs. 2,14,900 for the base variant, which includes the M4 Max SoC, 36GB of unified memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. If you’re looking for the higher-spec M3 Ultra variant, which features 96GB of unified memory and 1TB of SSD storage, be prepared to spend Rs. 4,29,900.

The new Mac Studio is currently available for pre-order in 28 countries, with shipping slated to begin on March 12. Buyers can also customize their Mac Studio with various to-order options on the Apple website.

Apple Mac Studio specifications

According to Apple, the Mac Studio with the M4 Max chip is up to 3.5 times faster than its M1 Max predecessor. It boasts a powerful configuration featuring up to a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU. Users can configure the desktop with up to 128GB of unified memory and a whopping 8TB of SSD storage. The device is designed to run on-device AI models and harness Apple Intelligence features through a 16-core neural engine.

For content creation and gaming, it includes an advanced graphics architecture with features like dynamic caching, hardware-accelerated mesh shading, and a second-generation ray-tracing engine. It can handle multiple streams of 4K ProRes, thanks to the Media Engine that comes with two ProRes accelerators.

On the other hand, the Mac Studio featuring Apple's new M3 Ultra chipset can be configured with up to 512GB of unified memory and an impressive 16TB of SSD storage, which has the capacity to store up to 12 hours of 8K ProRes video. This SoC integrates a 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores and an 80-core GPU, while its 32-core neural engine enhances its ability to run on-device AI and machine learning (ML) applications. Apple claims it has a high-bandwidth memory architecture that offers over 800GB per second of unified memory bandwidth.

Thanks to the M3 Ultra chip, the new Mac Studio allegedly delivers performance that is up to 2.6 times faster than previous models with the M1 Ultra SoC. With the same advanced graphics architecture as the M4 Max variant, it provides GPU-based rendering capabilities that are also up to 2.6 times quicker than the previous Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

Both models feature a design similar to their predecessors, constructed from aluminum and showcasing the Apple logo on top. They also offer USB Type-C or Thunderbolt ports and an SDXC card slot on the front. Notably, the new Thunderbolt 5 ports at the back allow for data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s, representing a threefold improvement over previous versions. Additionally, customers can connect an external expansion chassis, benefiting from higher bandwidth and lower latency. With these new ports, the Mac Studio can now support up to eight Pro Display XDRs at full 6K resolution.

The device includes a variety of ports at the rear, including 10Gb Ethernet, HDMI, Thunderbolt 5, and USB-A ports. A 3.5mm headphone jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity options, rounds out the impressive feature set.

