Apple delights fans with back to back launches, MacBook Air (2025) arrives starting at Rs 99,900 Apple MacBook Air (2025) now features the M4 chipset from last year's iPad Pro. It is available in two different screen sizes and will go on sale starting March 12.

Following the launch of the refreshed iPad Air featuring the M3 chipset and the 11th generation iPad, Apple is back in the news with another exciting product: the revamped MacBook Air. This updated MacBook Air now sports the M4 chipset, which first debuted with the iPad Pro (2024). The refreshed model comes with Apple Intelligence integration and runs on macOS Sequoia right out of the box. Customers can choose between 13-inch and 15-inch Liquid Retina display options, both equipped with 16GB of RAM.

MacBook Air (2025) India price and availability

The MacBook Air (2025) starts at Rs 99,900 for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. For the larger 15-inch variant, the price begins at Rs 1,24,900 for the 16GB+256GB configuration.

Pre-orders are now open, and the MacBook Air (2025) will officially hit the shelves in India on March 12. It’s available in various color options, including Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight.

MacBook Air (2025) specifications

When it comes to specifications, the MacBook Air (2025) features 13-inch (2,560×1,664 pixels) and 15-inch (2,880×1,864 pixels) Super Retina displays, boasting a pixel density of 224ppi and peak brightness of up to 500 nits. According to Apple, the laptop can support up to two external displays at 6K resolution while still in use.

Powered by the M4 chip, the MacBook Air (2025) includes a 10-core CPU composed of four performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with a 16-core Neural Engine and an 8-core GPU that supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Users can configure the device with up to 24GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. Audio capabilities are enhanced by a quad-speaker setup with Spatial Audio and a three-microphone array.

For connectivity, the laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a Touch ID button for quick unlocking and secure purchases, as well as a Force Touch trackpad that supports Force clicks and Multi-Touch gestures. A 1080p FaceTime camera with Centre Stage and Desk View functionality adds to the video conferencing experience.

In terms of battery life, the 13-inch MacBook Air is equipped with a 53.8Wh lithium-polymer battery and supports 70W fast charging, although it ships with a 30W USB Type-C power adapter. The 15-inch version has a slightly larger 66.5Wh battery. Apple claims that the latest MacBook Air can provide up to 15 hours of web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback through the Apple TV app.

