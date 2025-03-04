11th gen iPad, iPad Air 2025 launched in India starting at Rs 34,900 Apple has launched its much-awaited 11th generation iPad with the A16 chipset, starting at Rs 34,900. The company has also revamped the iPad Air with a new chipset.

Apple has introduced two new iPads for its users in India: the iPad Air (2025) and the iPad (2025). The updated iPad Air now features Apple’s powerful M3 chip, while the 11th generation iPad is powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Storage for the entry-level iPad now starts at 128GB, providing more space for users. Additionally, Apple has revamped the Magic Keyboard for the new iPad Air, incorporating a larger trackpad, a 14-key function row, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

iPad Air (2025), 11th generation iPad (2025) India price, availability

The iPad Air (2025) is priced starting at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant beginning at Rs. 74,900. The 13-inch model is also available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular options, priced at Rs. 79,900 and Rs. 94,900, respectively. Buyers can choose from a range of colours including Blue, Purple, Space Grey, and Starlight.

In contrast, the 11th generation iPad (2025) with Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 34,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant is priced at Rs. 49,900. This model comes in Blue, Pink, Silver, and Yellow colour options.

Pre-orders for both the iPad Air (2025) and iPad (2025) are open now, and they will hit the shelves on March 12. The new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air (2025) comes in 11-inch and 13-inch variants, priced at Rs. 26,900 and Rs. 29,900, respectively, while the Magic Keyboard Folio for the iPad (2025) is available for Rs. 24,900.

iPad Air (2025) specifications

The standout feature of the iPad Air (2025) is the inclusion of Apple's M3 chip, which is claimed to be approximately twice as fast as the M1 chip found in its predecessor, making it a significant upgrade. Running on iPadOS 18, it also supports various Apple Intelligence features. The M3 chip brings enhanced graphics performance, with support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing, mesh shading, and dynamic caching.

Similar to last year’s model, the new iPad Air boasts a Liquid Retina LCD display available in 11-inch (2,360x1,640 pixels) and 13-inch (2,732x2,048 pixels) options. It features a 12-megapixel wide rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, along with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera on the front, offering an f/2.0 aperture.

Both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air (2025) are offered in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular variants. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular models supporting GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE networks. Other features include a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor, and a fingerprint sensor for Touch ID.

The iPad Air (2025) has a USB Type-C port, with the 11-inch model housing a 28.93Wh battery and the 13-inch variant featuring a 36.59Wh battery. Apple claims that users can enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life on Wi-Fi and up to 9 hours on Wi-Fi + Cellular while watching videos.

11th generation iPad (2025) specifications

The new 11th generation iPad (2025) is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, which was first unveiled in September 2022. Apple states that this model offers a 30 percent improvement in performance over the previous entry-level iPad that used the A14 Bionic chip. It also runs on iPadOS 18, though it does not support Apple Intelligence features.

Aside from the upgraded processor, the iPad (2025) now comes with a default storage of 128GB, an improvement from the 64GB of its predecessor. It maintains the same camera configuration with a 12-megapixel (f/1.8) rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing Center Stage camera (f/2.4) as found in the iPad (2022).

The network connectivity for the iPad (2025) remains unchanged, offering Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, with Wi-Fi + Cellular versions supporting GPS, 5G, and 4G LTE.

Additional features include a three-axis gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, and ambient light sensor, along with a fingerprint sensor for authentication. Apple claims the 11th generation iPad packs a 28.93Wh battery, providing up to 10 hours of video playback on Wi-Fi and 9 hours on Wi-Fi + Cellular models.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13 review: Is it a well-rounded flagship?