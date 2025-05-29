Amazon offers Rs 20,000 discount on this 50MP selfie camera smartphone: Check deal here This smartphone was launched in July last year. During its launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 34,999. Amazon is now offering it at good value.

If you're looking to buy a smartphone with an impressive camera but have a tight budget, there’s great news for you. Amazon has recently slashed the price of the Honor 200 smartphone. This device boasts a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera along with a 50MP selfie camera. Additionally, it's powered by the robust Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. Right now, Amazon is offering a discount of Rs 12,000 on this smartphone. Here’s everything you need to know.

Honor 200 discount

The Honor 200 was launched in India on July 18 last year, and at launch, the 8GB+256GB variant was priced at Rs 34,999. Currently, Amazon is offering this smartphone for just Rs 22,998, allowing you to save a significant Rs 12,000 on your purchase.

Moreover, the e-commerce giant is providing an attractive exchange offer, with discounts of up to Rs 21,100. If your old smartphone is valued at Rs 8,000, you could snag the Honor 200 for as low as Rs 15,000. The exact exchange value, however, will depend on the condition of your current phone.

Honor 200 specifications

The Honor 200 features a stunning 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, reaching an impressive HDR peak brightness of 4000 nits. It is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and offers options of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, along with internal storage choices of 256GB or 512GB.

For photography enthusiasts, it comes with an impressive rear camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) (Sony IMX906), a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom (Sony IMX856), and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie lovers will appreciate the high-resolution 50MP front camera.

Keeping the phone powered is a robust 5200mAh battery that supports rapid 100W wired charging. It runs on the Android-based MagicOS 8.0, ensuring a smooth user experience.

