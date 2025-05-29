BSNL loses 1.5 lakh subscribers; Jio adds 26 lakh users in April: TRAI data In April, India welcomed 19,45,211 new subscribers, bringing the total number of mobile subscribers in the country to an impressive 115,89,31,292.

New Delhi:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released its latest report on telecom subscription data for April 2025, revealing significant insights into the mobile phone user landscape in India as of April 30. In this month alone, India has welcomed 19,45,211 new subscribers, bringing the total number of mobile subscribers in the country to an impressive 115,89,31,292. According to the report, Jio has topped the charts by adding the most subscribers in April, while BSNL and Vi continue to face subscriber losses.

Jio has successfully maintained its leading position, adding 26,44,838 new subscribers in April. This growth means that Jio now boasts a total of 47,24,08,690 subscribers, reinforcing its status as India's largest telecom operator. Airtel holds on to the second spot, having gained 1,70,658 new subscribers, which brings its total subscriber base to 38,99,74,695.

Among the top four, Vi and BSNL have struggled with declining subscriber numbers in recent months. While BSNL had managed to attract subscribers in the past two months, that streak has unfortunately come to an end; the company lost 1,55,000 subscribers in April, leaving it with a total of 90,90,5,664 subscribers.

Vi continues to lag behind, experiencing a considerable loss of 6,47,620 subscribers in April, causing its subscriber base to drop to 20,47,11,113.

In April 2025, a total of 134.8 lakh subscribers requested Mobile Number Portability (MNP). During the same period, the number of Broadband Subscribers saw a decline, dropping from 94.412 crore at the end of March 2025 to 94.309 crore by the end of April 2025, resulting in a monthly growth rate of -0.11 per cent.

