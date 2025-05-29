Telegram, Elon Musk's xAI strike a major deal, promises immense benefits for users xAI's Grok chatbot will soon be available to Telegram users. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced this partnership with xAI, which will last for one year.

New Delhi:

A significant partnership has been established between Telegram and Elon Musk's company. This collaboration has the potential to benefit millions of people directly. The agreement is between Musk's AI venture, xAI, and Telegram, marking the integration of xAI's AI chatbot, Grok, into the Telegram app. Users can look forward to an enhanced chatting experience as a result. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced this partnership with xAI, which will last for a year. Over a billion users stand to gain from this collaboration between the two companies.

Financially, Telegram is set to benefit as well. With this deal, Telegram users will no longer need to use Grok separately; instead, they can access the chatbot directly within the app. As part of the partnership, xAI will provide approximately $300 million in funding to Telegram, paving the way for a host of new features coming to users.

Under this agreement, Telegram will receive 50 percent of the earnings generated from the AI chatbot. With Grok’s introduction, users will now be able to leverage AI for customised assistance while chatting. This partnership will also introduce multiple additional AI functionalities to make users' lives easier.

Here’s a glimpse of what Telegram users can expect:

Many exciting benefits are on the horizon for Telegram users. One upcoming feature is Smart Text Editing, allowing users to edit messages and adjust their tone seamlessly.

Additionally, users will soon have access to a Chat Summaries feature, which will condense lengthy conversations into more digestible formats.

Telegram will also roll out a Document Summarisation feature, along with a Link Insights tool that lets users preview content in a link without needing to open it.

Lastly, users will be equipped with various tools for creating stickers and avatars, enabling them to personalize their chat experience even further.

ALSO READ: India introduces 'Battery Aadhaar' to monitor batteries from manufacturing to recycling