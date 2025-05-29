Tecno Pova Curve 5G with 144Hz curved display launched in India starting at Rs 15,999 The smartphone measures 7.45 mm in thickness and will be available for purchase in India starting June 5. It comes in three color options.

Tecno has unveiled a new smartphone in India, adding to its popular Pova Series with the Tecno Pova Curve 5G. This latest model is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset, a 64-megapixel rear camera, and boasts an IP64-rated design. Featuring a robust 5,500mAh battery, it supports 45W fast charging. Here’s everything you need to know about this smartphone.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G India price and availability

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 15,999 for the base model featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will be exclusively sold on Flipkart. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 16,999 and will also be available through offline retailers. The smartphone comes in three colour options: Geek Black, Magic Silver, and Neon Cyan, with sales kicking off on June 5.

Tecno Pova Curve 5G specifications

The Tecno Pova Curve 5G boasts a striking 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED display, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it houses the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate SoC and offers up to 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of internal storage that can be virtually expanded to 16GB using extra unused storage.

On the back, the smartphone is equipped with an AI-enhanced dual camera setup led by a 64-megapixel Sony sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 13-megapixel front camera. The device features a design inspired by starships.

In terms of connectivity, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and retains its IP64-rated durability. Bundled with Tecno's in-house voice assistant, Ella, the phone offers various AI-driven features such as AI Voiceprint Suppression, AI Auto Call Answering, and an AI Call Assistant, ensuring seamless connectivity even in areas with low or no signals thanks to its Intelligent Signal Hub System.

With a sizable 5,500mAh battery, Tecno claims that its fast charging technology can take the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 45 minutes. At a thickness of 7.45mm, the Tecno Pova Curve 5G is marketed as India’s slimmest curved smartphone with such a substantial battery.

