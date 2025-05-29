Google commences direct sales of Pixel devices in India via its online store In addition to the online Google Store, the company will continue selling its smartphone through existing retail and online channels.

On Thursday, Google announced that it had launched direct sales of its Pixel devices through the official online Google Store in India, enabling consumers to purchase smartphones, watches, earbuds, and accessories directly for the first time. This move was said to complement Google's existing online and offline retail presence, according to a company statement. Mitul Shah, the Managing Director of Devices and Services at Google India, mentioned that the decision to facilitate direct online purchasing from the Google Store was primarily influenced by the dynamic and evolving nature of the Indian smartphone market.

He emphasised that this new initiative would enhance their already strong retail presence, both online and in physical stores, and would work in tandem with their partners to offer consumers more choices and better meet their needs.

Shah also stated that Google plans to continue investing in various areas, including expanding retail availability, enhancing customer support, and providing attractive affordability options. However, he did not share any details regarding the timeline for opening physical Google stores in India.

He reiterated that India remains a crucial focus and key market for Pixel, with their strategy aimed at empowering Indian consumers through AI-powered devices.

Meanwhile, Google is poised to make waves with its Pixel smartphones by moving away from Samsung for its processors. Instead, the tech giant has joined forces with a new partner, Tensor, to produce processors for its upcoming Pixel devices and tablets. In a significant turn of events, Google has struck a long-term partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for the next generation of Pixel smartphones.

A recent report from Digitimes reveals that Google officials have been in talks with TSMC, and this collaboration is set to last at least until 2029, with the option for further extensions. As a result, the new Tensor processor, developed by TSMC, is expected to feature in devices up to the Pixel 14 series.

