Image Source : PIXABAY COVID-19: How to use glucometers for blood sugar analysis, which ones to buy

Since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, diabetic patients have been in the spotlight for their increased risk of severe coronavirus outcomes. Now health experts say diabetes, coupled with Covid, may be the reason for the sudden spike in mucormycosis or 'black fungus' infections.

India is known as the world's diabetes capital. Nearly one in six people with diabetes in the world is from India. If you are diabetic then you need to put extra effort to take care of yourself and stay healthy during the pandemic. As people with certain chronic disease such as diabetes are at higher risk from Covid-19 and its complications if their health condition is not well managed.

When you have diabetes, keeping a check on your blood sugar is a huge priority. So, If you need to monitor your blood sugar levels frequently, it will be great to have a good glucometer at home.

Luckily, there are some smart glucometers available online that you can get your hands on. The smart glucometers will help you to transfer the readings of blood sugar levels instantly to your smartphones to easily store the data or share it with your doctor.

Here's a list of some smart glucometers to buy online:

Accu-Chek Guide Glucometer (Bluetooth)

The Accu-Chek Guide Glucometer (Bluetooth) is available at Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg. The device eliminates the need of noting down every reading, making it easy to maintain the blood sugar readings log. It comes with a bright strip port light and backlit display. The Accu-Chek Guide Glucometer is simple to use as you can place the blood drop anywhere on the edge of the strip instead of a specific spot.

Price- Between Rs. 2,100- Rs. 2,500

One Touch Verio Flex Meter

The One Touch Verio Flex Meter is available at Amazon. It is another good option to help you check the blood glucose readings instantly on your smartphone. The device along with OneTouch Reveal app will help you draw a timeline to track important readings and highlight the times when your blood sugar levels move beyond the normal range.

Price: Rs. 1,200