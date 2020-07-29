PUBG Mobile alternatives on Android, iOS: Fortnite, Call of Duty: Mobile and more

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular games on both Android and iOS.

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games for both Android and iOS platforms. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds was initially introduced for PC via Steam. The game later got a mobile version, which was developed by the Chinese developer Tencent Games.

When TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in India, people were shocked to see PUBG Mobile being spared. Now, the government has recently banned 47 Chinese apps following the 59 Chinese app ban. With this, there are speculations that PUBG Mobile could be a target of this digital war.

So, in case you are now looking for another battle royale game, here’s a list of the best PUBG Mobile alternatives available for smartphones.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty is one of the most played FPS games around the globe. The legacy has been going for over 10 years now. The game recently got a Mobile version, which was developed by Tencent Games. Call of Duty: Mobile offers a good amount of graphics and even brings a battle royale mode to the table.

Fortnite

Alongside PUBG, Fortnite also became a hit on both PC as well as consoles. The battle royale game soon became available for iOS and later arrived on Android. The game is quite similar to PUBG, where 100 players jump off on to a battlefield and try to stay alive to become the last player or last team standing. Unlike PUBG Mobile, Fortnite allows players to build different structures in order to take a strategic move.

Garena Free Fire

Available for both Android and iOS, Free Fire brings much of the same functionalities from PUBG Mobile. The game has already hit as many as 100 million downloads. PUBG Mobile players will not have much problem adjusting to this game. However, the duration for a single battle royale game will come down to 10 minutes as only 50 people can participate at once.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Unlike PUBG Mobile, ARK: Survival Evolved takes more of an unrealistic approach. The game brings players to a dino-adventure where they face over 80 unique dinosaurs. Players can also choose to play with their friends in the adventure and work towards surviving the match. The game is available on both Android and iOS.

Battlelands Royale

As the name suggests, Battlelands Royale offers a battle royale game experience to the players in third-person perspective. The game has smaller maps and it only allows 32 players to jump off in a battlefield. This means the match would not last as long as a match of PUBG Mobile. However, this also means you get to play more matches in a single day. Just like other games on this list, Battlelands Royale is also available on both Android and iOS.

