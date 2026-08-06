Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta 'restricted' his account, amid Meta-Centre row over PM Modi's video

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday claimed that his social media account was 'restricted' by Meta and said that no clarification was provided by the tech giant despite his repeated queries. His allegations comes amid the ongoing row between Meta and the Centre over removal of a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sharing a screenshot of his 'restricted' account while tagging Meta India on X (previously Twitter), the former Delhi chief minister described Meta's services as 'pretty bad' and asked the social media giant not to 'bow down' in front of PM Modi and his government. However, Kejriwal did not mention which of his Instagram or Facebook account got 'restricted'.

"Why have you restricted my account?" he said. "Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed. All emails written have elicited no response other than routine acknowledgement."

The row over removal of PM Modi's video

Meta has been facing the Centre's heat over temporary removal of a PM Modi's July 23 Facebook post, forcing the firm to issue a clarification and apologise to the government. Top Meta officials have been summoned by the Centre, which has asked the firm if it was doing enough to prevent illegal content on their platform.

The firm, which later restored the post, has admitted that "a lot of money was paid for boosting a certain type of content". "They admitted that their systems are not fully geared up for so much of the content which is illegal... They admitted that they are not able to control all of it," news agency PTI quoted government sources as saying.

The government has also questioned Meta over child sexual abuse material, deepfakes, safeguards for verified and prominent accounts, algorithmic bias and compliance with Indian law. According to PTI, the firm has accepted that the firm, which could be called again, has also accepted that "paid promotions were carried out for specific audiences".

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