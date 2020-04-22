Fortnite for Android finally comes to Google Play Store: Here's how you can download

Fortnite requires an additional download of 7.4GB

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games. The game is available on multiple platforms including PS4, PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. For smartphones, the game was first introduced in iOS and it later found its way to Android.

While iOS users were easily able to download the game via the Apple App Store, Android users had to struggle to download the APK file from the Epic Games website. Not anymore. After over 18 months, the company has finally released the game on the Google Play Store. This means that the users can now head over to the store and just tap on install to download the game onto their phone.

Fortnite landed on the Google Play Store on April 20 and it is available for free. The app itself has a download size of 107MB but it requires an additional download of a 7.4GB. It is also worth noting that if you wish to play the game in the “Epic” quality setting, the game will request you to download the “HD Graphics”.

Fortnite said in a statement, “Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.”

Fortnite has been avoiding this for a long time as Google requires a 30 per cent cut from developers to list apps on the Play Store.

