Chennai weather: Light to moderate rain expected, warning for 12 districts; check IMD’s latest forecast

Chennai weather: Tamil Nadu will continue to see rain with thunder and lightning in parts of the city, and fishermen have been warned of strong winds along the coast. Check IMD update.

Chennai:

Chennai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Monday as scattered showers continued across several areas since early morning. The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) has forecast more rain for the city today, accompanied by thunder and lightning in some parts.

Temperature alert

Chennai’s skies will remain partly cloudy, with the day’s maximum temperature expected to hover around 32°C and the minimum around 26–27°C.

Monsoon to begin tomorrow across South India

The RMC has officially forecast that the northeast monsoon will begin tomorrow, October 16, over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and other parts of South India. A low-pressure area currently lies over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the equatorial Indian Ocean, and is expected to move west-northwestward towards the Kumari Sea. This could develop into another low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep region by October 19.

Heavy rain forecast for 12+ districts

Today (Oct 15): Heavy rain is likely in isolated areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore (hilly regions), Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.

Oct 16–18 forecast:

Widespread rain with thunder and lightning is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Heavy showers are likely in select districts on all three days, particularly in southern and western Tamil Nadu including Madurai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Nilgiris.

The RMC has issued a high-wind alert for coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, especially between October 15 and 18. Wind speeds may reach 35–45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h in the Gulf of Mannar and Kumari Sea.

Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

What to expect in Chennai today?