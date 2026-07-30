Cylinder blast leaves 10 injured, 7 critical in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur; probe initiated

Thanjavur:

At least 10 people, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered severe burn injuries after an LPG cooking gas cylinder exploded while local residents were trying to extinguish a fire at a thatched house in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district in the early hours of Thursday. According to police, seven of the injured are in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place around 2 am at the residence of Murugayan, a farmer from the Lakshmipuram area. The family's thatched house, located at Chinna Ammankudi near Thiruvonam, caught fire while everyone inside was asleep. Residents in the neighbourhood noticed flames engulfing the house and immediately alerted the family, helping them evacuate safely. Several locals then rushed to the spot with buckets of water in an attempt to bring the blaze under control before emergency services arrived.

However, as people gathered around the burning structure, an LPG cooking gas cylinder kept inside the kitchen suddenly exploded, turning the rescue effort into a major accident.

Farmer, daughter among those injured

The powerful blast left Murugayan and his 15-year-old daughter Abhinaya seriously injured. Several neighbours who had joined the firefighting effort also sustained severe burn injuries. The injured have been identified as Kasinathan, Rajasekhar, Palanivel, Vembaiyan, Kalaiyarasi, Bhuvaneshwaran, Selvaraj and Kaliammal. Authorities said many of the victims suffered extensive burns due to the intensity of the explosion.

Eyewitness recalls terrifying moments

Recounting the incident, local resident Durgadevi described the panic that unfolded after neighbours spotted the fire. "We rushed our children outside to safety while the men brought water to put out the fire. No one knew a cylinder was inside, and it suddenly exploded," she told PTI. She added that some of the victims had sustained burn injuries covering more than 80 per cent of their bodies.

Seven shifted to ICU, police begin investigation

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Karambakudi reached the spot and rescued the injured before shifting them to hospitals. Three victims were admitted to Pattukottai Government Hospital for treatment, while seven critically injured people were referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in 108 ambulances. They continue to remain under intensive medical care. The Thiruvonam police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and the subsequent cylinder explosion.

Security tightened at hospital

Police personnel have been deployed at the emergency ward of Thanjavur Medical College Hospital after a large number of relatives and local residents gathered there following the incident. Officials said they are closely monitoring the condition of the critically injured patients.

(With inputs from PTI)

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