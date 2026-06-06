Annamalai's exit: Why TN BJP chief Nagendran says some party members are being brainwashed?

Chennai:

A day after K Annamalai announced exit form the party, Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Saturday alleged that some party members are being "brainwashed" and clarified that no one has been permitted to resign following the resignation of former state unit chief K Annamalai. During a press conference, Nainar Nagendran appealed to party members not to believe rumours or external influences. He said, "Yesterday, Annamalai resigned from the BJP, and it has been accepted by the party. Some members are being brainwashed and made to claim that they have Modi or Amit Shah's blessings to resign. I want to make it clear that nobody has been given permission to resign."

BJP cadres not to believe anyone and refrain from resigning: Nagendran

He further added, "I appeal to the BJP cadres not to believe anyone and refrain from resigning. Those who are part of another movement or party cannot remain members of the BJP. There is no setback for the party following Annamalai's resignation."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP President on Friday said that Annamalai's decision to leave the party is "not a loss" for the Bharatiya Janata Party. "There is no loss", Nagendran said when asked about the former Tamil Nadu BJP President's resignation and decision to start a new political "movement".

Annamalai announces he will form a new party

After his resignation, Annamalai announced that he will form a new party, which will contest in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections."Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Annamalai said that he had informed the BJP about his decision before the Tamil Nadu elections. "It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4th December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go," he said.

BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party today. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.

Nitin Nabin accepts Annamalai's resignation

BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party today. In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.

Speaking to reporters regarding reports of Annamalai launching a new political movement, Nagendran emphasised that every individual is free to start a political party in a democracy. "I cannot comment on Annamalai's resignation. The BJP is not a party that was formed recently. It is an ideology-based party, and there will certainly be no impact from this development. Anyone is free to start a political party. In a democracy, everyone has that right. Annamalai's resignation from the BJP will not have any impact on the party. The allegation that importance is not being given to state-level rights is incorrect," said Nagendran.

Also Read:

Annamalai launches political movement to build 'clean, people-based politics', letter reveals BJP exit reason