Rohana Bopanna enters doubles quarterfinals of Paris Masters

Thursday, November 05, 2020
     
Paris Published on: November 05, 2020 17:49 IST
India's Rohan Bopanna and Austrian Oliver Marach stunned ninth seeds Fabrice Martin and Jean-Julien Rojer in a hard-fought second-round encounter to enter the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament here.

The unseeded Indo-Austrian pair came from behind to defeat their fancied rivals 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the round of 16 tie Wednesday night.

After losing the first set, the duo of Bopanna and Marach won the second to put the pressure on the French-Dutch pair.

In the tie breaker, the 40-year-old Bopanna brought all his experience into play and was helped by Marach's resolve to win the match.

The Indian-Austrian duo will face the eigth seed pairing of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Jurgen Melzer in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Bopanna and Marach had defeated the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5, 7-6 to move into the round of 16.

