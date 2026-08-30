When and where to watch US Open 2026 live on TV and stream online in India?

The stage is set for yet another edition of the US Open. The marquee tournament kicks off with the first round on August 30th, and some of the biggest stars in world tennis will be gearing up to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the title.

With the tournament kicking off, many eyes will be set upon ace Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. One of the best tennis players in the world, Alcaraz will hope to put in his best performance and get his hands on the title once more, and it could be interesting to see how he fares.

One of the biggest talking points has been the absence of Jannik Sinner. The star Italian withdrew from the US Open due to an injury and will not be featuring in the tournament. This would make life easier for Alcaraz, as Sinner has been his biggest competitor for quite a few years now. For his first game in the tournament, Alcaraz will be taking on Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the first round, and it could be interesting to see how he fares in the clash.

With the tournament right around the corner, many fans would be wondering how they can watch the US Open 2026 in India. On the same note, let us have a look at the broadcast details of the upcoming edition of the US Open 2026.

US Open 2026 - Broadcast details

When will the US Open take place?

US Open 2026 will be played in the USA. The games will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

At what time will US Open 2026 matches begin?

US Open 2026 first-round matches will be played at 8:30 PM IST. Some of the games will also begin later in the day.

Where can you watch US Open live in India?

The live telecast for the US Open will be available on Sony Sports.

Where can you stream US Open in India?

The live streaming for US Open will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read:

'Had lots of nice moments': Gael Monfils opens up on playing alongside his wife Elina Svitolina at the US Open