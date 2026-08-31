Novak Djokovic breaks down in tears after suffering first round exit at the US Open 2026

The US Open 2026 kicked off, and the first round already caught the attention of many. The first round of the tournament saw veteran tennis legend Novak Djokovic take centre stage and be eliminated right away. It is worth noting that Djokovic took on Argentina’s Mariano Navone in the first round.

In a game that went down to five sets, Navone managed to edge out a win against Djokovic, registering a win by 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, and 6-1, and crashing out of the US Open first round for the first time in his career. However, this was the third time overall that Djokovic has been eliminated from the first round of a Grand Slam.

It is worth noting that Djokovic was seen struggling throughout the game; the veteran star was also vomiting on the court as well. Midway through the game, Djokovic also broke down in tears due to not being able to keep up with the Argentine.

Mariano Navone opened up after eliminating Djokovic

After defeating the Serbian legend, Mariano Navone took centre stage and talked about how huge an honour it is to have played against Djokovic and come out on top. He talked about how Djokovic has been his idol ever since he was a kid and how he could not believe that he had just bested one of the biggest legends of the sport.

"It's an unbelievable feeling right now. Novak has been my idol since I was a kid. Until a few years ago, I was outside the top 100, so I didn't even get to see him until 2023. It's crazy winning against Novak in 2026, on Arthur Ashe, one of the best courts I have played on. I am here with my mom, my dad, my whole team, and my family in Argentina; we will be going crazy for sure as well,” Navone told JioHotstar.

With the loss, Djokovic is set to experience a huge loss in his rankings as well, and with the second round approaching, it is interesting to note that the fans can witness live action of the US Open 2026 on the Star Sports Network and on the JioHotstar app and website.

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