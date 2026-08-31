'It's been a horrible feeling': Novak Djokovic opens up after heartbreaking first round exit from US Open 2026

The US Open 2026 kicked off in full swing; some of the biggest tennis players in the world took centre stage and got off to a great start to their respective campaigns. However, it was a day full of heartbreak for the legendary Novak Djokovic.

The most decorated tennis player in history when it comes to Grand Slams, Djokovic was eliminated in the first round of the US Open after he faced a loss against Argentina’s Mariano Navone. The two battled it out across five sets, and Navone came out on top with a score of 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, and 6-1.

Throughout the game, Djokovic was struggling with cramps and looked out of sorts. He took centre stage after the game and talked about how heartbreaking it is to be eliminated.

"It’s been a horrible feeling for me on the court," Djokovic said. "This is something that, unfortunately, I’ve been dragging along in practically every match this year. Vomiting, having retches... After that, my whole body basically starts to break down, with cramps and pain. In the end, my back and shoulder also gave out, and I couldn’t finish the match. I was a break up in the fourth set, but I had already been struggling a lot from the fourth game onwards,” Djokovic said after the game.

Djokovic reflected on competing in his 20th US Open

Despite his loss, there is no doubt that Novak Djokovic is widely revered as one of the greatest tennis players to have played the game. Over the course of the last two decades, the Serb has been on the top, competing and defeating the best of the best, and the US Open 2026 was his 20th time participating in the tournament.

"Very proud of that, Obviously, you know, longevity was always one of the goals when I was younger. You know, trying to have a long career, trying to have more shots at Grand Slams and stay healthy long enough so that I can, you know, perform as many years as possible,” he added.

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