'Had lots of nice moments': Gael Monfils opens up on playing alongside his wife Elina Svitolina at the US Open

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the US Open 2026. The marquee event is all set to kick off with the first round on August 30th, and all the biggest stars in world tennis will be hard at work preparing for the tournament. Many eyes will also be set upon the mixed doubles event.

Several big names will be preparing for the mixed doubles, and one of the most looked-forward-to duos would be that of Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina. Married in real life, the two make quite the duo on the court as well, and they were eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament after losing to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

After their win in the quarter-final, Gael Monfils took centre stage and talked about their performances, how special it is to play alongside his wife, and the understanding between the couple.

“We had lots of nice moments, and I think we understand each other and what we're going through during this moment after the win. So, yeah, it's amazing to have my husband next to me and supporting me. I think this is what got us through,” Monfils told JioHotstar.

Monfils reflected on what his campaign means for his daughter

Furthermore, with this being his final US Open campaign, Gael Monfils opened up on what the tournament means for his daughter and how brilliant a memory it will be for her to see her parents competing at the US Open.

“It's a great honour, to be honest, in the last year, playing together for the first and last time. It's something that, you know, will stay with us forever, for our daughter, who'll see that mommy and daddy played together. So, for me, I think it's just amazing,” Monfils said.

Furthermore, Svitolina also talked about this being Monfils’ final US Open and how their run was more than just getting good results. “It would be the most special year for Gaël, as the last one, and of course, playing together. It's amazing, and yeah, just looking forward to more memories,” she said.

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