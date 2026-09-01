Roger Federer awarded Tennis Hall of Fame ring at US Open ceremony

New York:

Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open. Kim Clijsters, president of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee, presented the ring to Federer during a ceremony at the New York Grand Slam. The Swiss then raised his hand to the crowd after putting it on and pumped his fist as Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted in cheers.

Federer was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside former American player and broadcaster Mary Carillo. Notably, the honour added another distinction to the former world No. 1's career, which ended with his retirement from professional tennis in 2022. “What a pleasure to be back in New York," Federer said, as quoted by the ATP Website.

“The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me," the Swiss legend added.

Federer played exhibition match last week

Federer's latest appearance came after he returned to the US Open last Tuesday for an exhibition featuring former members of the ATP No. 1 Club. He played one set against Andy Roddick before joining John McEnroe against Roddick and Andre Agassi. After the game, the legend was asked if he would consider returning full-time, especially after Serena and Venus Williams’ return, but the Swiss politely denied any possibility.

Meanwhile, the exhibition and Hall of Fame ceremony have given Federer a series of high-profile appearances at the tournament where he established one of the strongest records of his career. He won five consecutive US Open titles from 2004 to 2008.

Notably, the 45-year-old finished his career with 103 tour-level titles and 20 major championships. He spent 310 weeks at the top of the PIF ATP Rankings, including a record 237 consecutive weeks as world No. 1. Currently, he is one of 29 members of the ATP No. 1 Club.

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