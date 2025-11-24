Italy defeats Spain to lift Davis Cup 2025 title, completes three-peat with stellar performances Italy put forth a brilliant performance in the Davis Cup final against Spain, as Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli won their singles games, and clinched the title for the third straight year, defeating Spain in the summit clash.

In a historic moment, Italy registered an iconic victory against Spain in the Davis Cup 2025 final, lifting the title for the third straight time. The title win was secured after Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli won their singles tie 2-0over Spain in the best-of-three tie in Bologna.

It is worth noting that Matteo Berrettini dispatched Pablo Carreno Busta, defeating him 6-3, 6-4. Furthermore, Cobolli overcame Jaume Munar 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 to seal the title for Italy.

Interestingly, the win over Spain marked Italy’s fourth overall Davis Cup title, their third straight. The country has registered Davis Cup title wins in 1976, 2023 and 2024, and now 2025 as well.

Furthermore, Italy was missing the services of Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, whereas Spain were without Carlos Alcaraz, despite which the teams managed to put in good performances and face each other in the final.

Flavio Cobolli opened up after the win

After the historic win, Flavio Cobolli came forward and talked about how delighted he was to lift the title with Italy. He also revealed not knowing how he won the game, heaping praise on his opponent for the fight that he gave, as he put forth a brilliant show against Jaume Munar.

“It’s impossible to describe this feeling, I dreamed a lot for this night. I played an amazing match today. I don’t know how I won. The match was tough. Jaume played so good,” Cobolli was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“We cannot lose for our country. Sometimes you learn, but you never lose. If you give all you have in your heart ... I don’t know what I did today. I don’t know where I am. The only thing I know is that I’m a world champion,” he added.

