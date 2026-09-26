Ukraine qualify for their first-ever Billie Jean King cup final, set up summit clash against Czechia

The finalists for the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 have been decided. Ukraine will be taking on Czechia in the summit clash of the tournament on September 27, and both sides will be raring to go ahead of the final. It is interesting to note that after Czechia’s win over Spain in the first semi-final, it was time for Ukraine as they took on Italy in the second semi-final on September 26. It is interesting to note that to witness live Billie Jean King Cup action, fans can tune in to the VETO app.

The likes of Elina Svitolina represented Ukraine, whereas Jasmine Paolini and some others took centre stage for Italy in the clash. It is interesting to note that the match-up did not have to be pushed into doubles encounters, as Ukraine registered back-to-back wins in the first two singles matches, making their way into the final with a score of 2-0.

The first match of the day saw Anhelina Kalinina taking on Italy’s Tyra Vaterina Grant. While many expected a close encounter, Kalinina's performance blew away the Italian. The Ukrainian international registered a 6-3, 6-4 straight-set win to take the first match away from Italy.

As Ukraine took a 1-0 lead, it was time for the country’s star performer, Elina Svitolina, to take centre stage. The world number seven faced off against world number 20 Jamine Paolini and managed to defeat her in straight sets as well. Registering a 6-2, 6-2 victory, Svitolina helped Ukraine extend their lead to 2-0 and secure a spot in the Billi Jean King Cup final.

Ukraine to take on Czechia in the final

An exciting final awaits in the Billie Jean King Cup. Ukraine will be taking on Czechia in the summit clash on September 27, and both sides will look to be at the top of their games, and it could be interesting to see who comes out on top in the end.

Czechia also did not drop a match against Spain in the first semi-final. While many expected Spain to put up quite the fight, the team was unable to and ultimately crashed out of the tournament, and defeating the side, Czechia will look to ride the high as they take on Ukraine.

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