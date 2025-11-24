Salman Agha breaks Rahul Dravid's 26-year-old world record during PAK vs ZIM T20I Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha registered a big record to his name during the tri-series T20I against Zimbabwe. Salman shattered a 26-year-old record of former India cricketer Rahul Dravid.

New Delhi:

Pakistan T20I captain Salman Agha shattered a world record of legendary former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid during his team's T20I against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, on Sunday, November 23.

Salman has been a vital cog in Pakistan's T20I team and is now their captain too. The all-rounder recently led his team to the final of the Asia Cup 2025, where his side fell short to India.

Meanwhile, Salman has now shattered Dravid's all-time record for most international matches played in a calendar year. Pakistan's clash against Zimbabwe in the tri-series was his 54th international outing in 2025, going past Dravid's record of 53 matches in 1999.

Players to feature in most international matches:

54 - Salman Agha in 2025*

53 - Rahul Dravid in 1999

53 - Mohammad Yousuf in 2000

53 - MS Dhoni in 2007

Meanwhile, Pakistan won the tri-series clash against the Chevrons with a brilliant all-round performance. The Men in Green posted 195/5 in their 20 overs batting first, with Babar Azam scoring a 52-ball 74. This was Babar's 38th T20I fifty, which brings him level to Virat Kohli for most half tons in the format.

Most fifties in T20I cricket:

38 - Babar Azam (3 hundreds)*

38 - Virat Kohli (1 hundred)

32 - Rohit Sharma (5 hundreds)

30 - Mohammad Rizwan (1 hundred)

28 - Jos Buttler (1 hundred)

28 - David Warner (1 hundred)

Pakistan bowlers bowled the Chevrons out for 126 with Usman Tariq taking a hat-trick. He became just the fourth Pakistani bowler to have achieved the feat.

Hat-tricks for Pakistan in T20Is:

Faheem Ashraf vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2017

Mohammad Hasnain vs SL, Lahore, 2019

Mohammad Nawaz vs AFG, Sharjah, 2025

Usman Tariq vs ZIM, Rawalpindi, 2025

Meanwhile, Pakistan have qualified for the final of the tri-series with their win over Zimbabwe. The Men in Green have won all three matches in the tournament, having earlier beaten Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. With this win, Pakistan now have the most victories against Zimbabwe in T20 cricket.