Cristiano Ronaldo scores jaw-dropping overhead kick goal in Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr | Watch

Riyadh:

Veteran Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy his age, and the 40-year-old’s athleticism was on full display as he scored a stunning overhead kick in stoppage time for Al-Nassr against Al Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo’s goal helped his side beat their opponents 4-1 in Riyadh on November 23.

In a moment that left the fans stunned, Ronaldo caught the cross of Nawaf Boushal perfectly, meeting it with an overhead finish, scoring his 10th league goal of the season. The clip of the same has been going heavily viral all over social media.

It is worth noting that the goal was Ronaldo’s 954th career goal and reminded fans of his legendary overhead kick goal against Juventus that he scored for Real Madrid in the Champions League back in 2018. Additionally, Sadio Mane and Joao Felix were on the scoresheet as well, and Al Nassr won their ninth game out of nine.

Al Nassr extends its lead at the top of the league standings

Speaking of Al Nassr, the side has been in brilliant form in the ongoing Saudi Pro League so far. With nine games played, the side has managed to register nine wins, and they sit atop the points table with 27 points to their name. Notably, Al Hilal occupies second place in the standings with seven wins, two losses, and 23 points to their name.

For their next game, the club is all set to take on Istiklol in a group stage clash of the ongoing AFC Cup. The two sides will lock horns at the Central Stadium on November 26. Being in brilliant form, Al-Nassr will hope for another good performance in the upcoming game as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the group.

