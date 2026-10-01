India's tennis contingent returns without medal in Asian Games for first time in 40 years

New Delhi:

India’s tennis campaign at the Asian Games ended without a medal. It marked the country’s first medal-less outing in the sport at the continental event since 1986. The final blow came in the men’s singles quarterfinals, where India’s top-ranked player Sumit Nagal was beaten 4-6, 4-6 by China’s Yibing Wu in one hour and 38 minutes. With that, India’s hopes of a podium finish came to an end after the doubles combinations had also exited earlier in the tournament.

Notably, India had entered the competition expecting medals, but their challenge faded across all events. In singles, Nagal had reached the quarterfinal stage at the 2023 Hangzhou Games as well, while Ramkumar Ramanathan had gone out in the third round.

The last Indian singles players to make the Asian Games podium were Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ankita Raina, who won bronze at Jakarta in 2018. Rohan Bopanna had also been central to India’s recent success, winning men’s doubles gold in 2018 with Divij Sharan and another gold in 2022.

Doubles disappoint in Asiad

This time, however, the doubles campaign also fell short. Yuki Bhambri and N Sriram Balaji were unable to carry forward that tradition, with Balaji-Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bhambri-Dhakshineswar Suresh both losing in the quarterfinals. Dhakshineswar Suresh also exited in the third round of the singles competition.

India coach Ashutosh Singh said the team had expected more from the tournament. “We obviously would have wanted stronger results, particularly given the quality and experience within the team,” he said as quoted by PTI.

Singh further assessed that Nagal had created opportunities against Wu but could not convert them, while also pointing to the need for Dhakshineswar to develop greater consistency over physically demanding campaigns.

“DK (Dhakshineswar) has shown his playing level on the Tour but needs more work to sustain his short bursts into good performance through a physically demanding multiple week national campaign if he sees himself as being the torchbearer of the team," Singh said.

Meanwhile, with Nagal now 29, India will also have to plan for the next generation ahead of the 2030 Asian Games in Doha.

With inputs from PTI

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