Daniil Medvedev hits fan with ball in China Open semi-final, gets disqualified; Novak Djokovic progresses

New Delhi:

Daniil Medvedev was disqualified from his China Open semi-final against Novak Djokovic on Monday after a ball he struck in frustration hit a spectator in the eye. Medvedev was behind 7-5, 5-3 when the incident occurred. Having lost a point, the Russian hit a ball that had rebounded from the back wall.

It travelled into the crowd and struck a spectator seated in the first row, who held his left eye and appeared to be in pain before leaving with assistance from stadium staff. After the incident, Medvedev said he had not intended to hit the spectator and expressed regret over what happened.

“Terribly sorry to the spectator, first of all,” Medvedev said, adding it was “100% an accident” and that he wished to apologise in person. “The ball was bouncing back, so I tried to just hit it anywhere so it doesn’t go out from the court. When I saw the result, I felt horrible.”

Medvedev’s history with anger issues

Meanwhile, the disqualification came during another difficult episode for the 2021 US Open champion, whose career has included several incidents involving his temper. At the Monte Carlo Open in April, Medvedev smashed his racket repeatedly during a 6-0, 6-0 defeat by Matteo Berrettini before putting the broken pieces into a courtside dustbin.

He was fined $42,500 at the 2025 US Open after a photographer interrupted Benjamin Bonzi's serve on match point. The ensuing delay lasted more than six minutes as Medvedev confronted the umpire and encouraged the crowd.

“What I say and what I do, in my head, I want to do worse and I cannot because there are rules, because we’re on a tennis court,” Medvedev said.

At the 2025 Australian Open, Medvedev received a £54,000 fine and was required to pay for a net camera after repeatedly hitting it with his racket. On the other hand, Djokovic, who was disqualified from the 2020 US Open in comparable circumstances, said he understood Medvedev's position.

“I was shocked. I hope that person is not badly injured. On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil because I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified in a big match. I’m sure Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally,” Djokovic said.

The other Beijing semi-final also ended early, with Hubert Hurkacz retiring because of an adductor injury while Alex de Minaur led 6-4, 3-2.

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