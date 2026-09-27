Linda Noskova's Czechia slams Ukraine, registers dominant 2-0 win to clinch Billie Jean King Cup 2026

The Billie Jean King Cup 2026 final saw Ukraine take on Czechia. The two sides met at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China, on September 27th. Both sides had put in some brilliant performances to reach the final, and while many anticipated a close encounter, it was Czechia who came out on top in the clash as they were crowned the Billie Jean King Cup champions. For live Billie Jean King Cup action, fans can tune into the Veto app.

It is worth noting that Czechia became the Billie Jean King Cup champions for the 12th time as they registered a brilliant win. One of the most remarkable runs in women’s tennis, the win was Czechia’s 12th in 13 final appearances at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Notably, the clash between Italy and Ukraine began with two singles matches. The first singles game saw Anhelina Kalinina taking on world number 8 Karolina Muchova.

Many anticipated a close encounter between the two sides, but Muchova steamrolled her opponent in the clash. The Czech international won the game 6-2, 6-3 and helped her side take the lead in the encounter.

Linda Noskova topped it for Czechia in the second match

The second match between Czechia and Italy was a battle for the ages. World number 7 Elina Svitolina, who has been in brilliant form, took on world number 6 Lina Noskova. Two of the biggest stars in world tennis took centre stage in a do-or-die clash for Italy.

Many once again anticipated a closely fought clash between Svitolina and Noskova. However, Noskova pulled out the big guns and did not give Italy any chance in the clash.

Registering a straight-sets victory, Noskova edged out Svitolina with a score of 6-3, 7-6(5). Czechia took a 2-0 lead in the final; the nation was once again crowned the Billie Jean King Cup champions. Notably, Czechia had been in incredible form throughout the event.

The side kicked off their campaign by defeating Great Britain by a score of 2-0 in the quarter-final. Furthermore, they followed it up with a 2-0 win over Spain in the semis and kept up the run of not dropping a game against Italy in the final as well.

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