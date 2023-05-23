French Open 2023 - Andy Murray pulled out, no top seed for Djokovic and more

Follow us on Image Source : AP French Open

The latest edition of the French Open is all set to get underway on May 28. The qualifying rounds are in progress at the moment with the main draw scheduled to commence on Sunday this week. The Clay Court tournament is already missing a lot of players including the champion Rafael Nadal who pulled out last week revealing the same in a press conference. A few more developments took place ahead of the much awaited competition. Here are some of the latest updates around French Open:

Latest Update on French Open

Andy Murray pulls out

Some more sheen has been taken away from this edition of French Open. After Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray has also pulled out of the tournament and it is coming up as a huge surprise for many. Not long ago Murray had conceded that he wanted another chance to play at clay court Grand Slam and that he is still fit.

French Open offers players protection from online harassment

The organisers of the Grand Slam event are giving all the players access to an online tool that is meant to protect them from all the bullying on social media and online. The software uses artificial intelligence to filter comments posted on social media accounts and block those that are abusive and toxic. "Tennis being one of the sports most affected by this scourge, athletes can thus be victims in a direct or indirect way. This way, they won't receive any derogatory comments. It is an AI that performs moderation in real time. The comment is analyzed in less than 200 milliseconds. A team of linguists creates word structures to update the technology in real time from what is posted on social networks to generate a contextual analysis. The goal is to ensure that nothing is missed, while making sure that nothing is censored," French Tennis Federation said.

Carlos Alcaraz top seed for first time in French Open, Novak Djokovic third

Novak Djokovic, the favourite to win the Grand Slam, is not the top seeded player this year in French Open. The 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz has been awarded the top seed for French Open this year while Daniil Medvedev is seeded second. Djokovic completes the top three in terms of seeding the players is concerned.

Iga Swiatek top seed in Women's Singles

Defending Champion Iga Swiatek, like last year, has been awarded the top seed at the Roland Garros. She is also the world number 1 player at the moment.

