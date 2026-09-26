Italy vs Ukraine in Billie Jean King Cup second semi-final, watch live action on VETO OTT

The second semi-final of the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 is set to bring Italy and Ukraine face to face on September 26, with a place in the final on the line. The winner will take on Czechia in the title clash on September 27.

Both sides produced strong performances in their respective quarter-finals, setting up what could be a closely fought semi-final at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, China. Tennis fans can watch the match live on VETO OTT.

Italy vs Ukraine: When and where to watch live

The Italy vs Ukraine semi-final will be played on September 26, with live streaming available for free on the VETO OTT app on smartphones and smart TVs. Fans can also watch the match through VETO OTT's live streaming service.

The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30pm IST on September 26.

Italy lead the head-to-head record

Italy have dominated their previous Billie Jean King Cup meetings with Ukraine. The two teams have faced each other five times in the competition, with Italy winning all five encounters.

Their overall singles record also favours Italy. The two sides have played 16 singles matches, of which Italy have won 11 and Ukraine have won five. In doubles, there have been five matches between the teams, with Italy winning four and Ukraine taking one.

Their most recent meeting came in 2025, when Italy secured a 2-1 victory after three matches.

How Italy and Ukraine reached the semi-final

Italy booked their place in the last four after beating China 2-1 in their quarter-final. The victory secured their spot in the semi-final against Ukraine.

Ukraine, meanwhile, faced Belgium in their quarter-final and also came through with a 2-1 win.

The winner of the Italy vs Ukraine contest will now meet Czechia in the Billie Jean King Cup final on September 27.

ALSO READ:

Defending champion Italy scripts stunning comeback as hosts China knocked out of Billie Jean King Cup