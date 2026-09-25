Czechia sweep Spain, qualify for Billy Jean King Cup final after Muchova, Noskova produce dominant show

New Delhi:

Czechia booked their place in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026 final with a 2-0 victory over Spain in Shenzhen on Friday. With that, the country qualified for their 12th final of what is considered to be the women’s World Cup of tennis.

The day started with Karolina Muchova delivering the opening point before Linda Noskova completed the job, giving Czechia their first appearance in the championship match since 2018. Meanwhile, their final opponent will be determined when Italy takes on Ukraine in the other semi-final, scheduled for September 26. Fans in India can catch the action live on VETO OTT.

Muchova beats Jessica Bouzas

Muchova, playing her first competitive match since the US Open, defeated Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 7-5, 6-4. The Czech, ranked eighth in the world, had to withstand several opportunities created by the Spaniard in the opening set before taking control.

Bouzas, meanwhile, arrived with confidence after beating Sonja Zhiyenbayeva in straight sets during Spain’s quarter-final against Kazakhstan. She created five break points against Muchova in the first set but converted only one. The Czechian was more efficient, taking two of the three opportunities she earned.

The second set remained competitive early, with Bouzas immediately recovering after losing serve in the opening game. Muchova eventually found another breakthrough in the fifth game and held her nerve to close out the match.

Noskova beats Cristina Bucsa

Noskova then faced Cristina Bucsa with the Czech team needing one more victory. The World No. 6 prevailed 7-6, 6-2, extending her unbeaten run in BJK Cup singles to six matches. She made an aggressive start in the match, winning six of the first seven points, but Bucsa soon created a major opening. She also held three break points at 0-40 in the fifth game, only for Noskova to escape with five consecutive points.

The Czech then broke in the following game and moved 5-2 ahead. Bucsa fought back, however, breaking in the 10th game after Noskova committed three double faults, sending the opening set into a tie-break.

Noskova recovered after surrendering a 2-0 lead and briefly trailing 4-2. She regained control to take the breaker and then carried that momentum into the second set.

The decisive break came in the fifth game, when Noskova won four straight points to move 3-2 ahead. Bucsa had an immediate opportunity to respond, but Noskova saved the chance and closed out the contest with eight consecutive points.

Notably, the result continued Czechia’s progress after they missed the 2025 Finals following a 2-1 qualifying defeat to Spain. Meanwhile, the semi-final was the seventh meeting between the nations in the competition, leaving their head-to-head record at 4-3 in Czechia’s favour.

Also Read:

Defending champion Italy scripts stunning comeback as hosts China knocked out of BJK Cup