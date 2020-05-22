Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Putting us in lockdown once a year will be good for nature: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up regarding life in lockdown and stated humans should be out under lockdown once every year as it will be 'good for our planet'.

The World No.6 also stated it has been sort of a blessing in disguise as he is getting time to spend with his family, which otherwise would have been spent on the tour.

"Life is pretty different being in lockdown. We are in a pause and it feels very different not being able to engage with people, be in places where there are many people you can hang out with other people," Tsitsipas told Eurosport during an Instagram live session.

"I actually think they should put us in lockdown once a year -- it's good for nature, it's good for our planet. I actually think it will be environmentally very beneficial.

"Life is such a hustle, and you never get the time to spend with your family and connect with them. Now it's an opportunity to do so," he added.

The entire tennis season has been halted due to coronavirus pandemic. The second Slam of the year, French Open, has been postponed from May to September while the Wimbledon was cancelled altogether as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

Wimbledon has been cancelled only twice before, because of World War 1 and World War 2 and never outside wartime.

