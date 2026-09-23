No Rybakina, no party! Spain knocks out Kazakhstan to qualify for first Billie Jean King Cup semis since 2008

New Delhi:

Spain reached the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2008 after edging Kazakhstan 2-1 in a dramatic quarter-final in Shenzhen. Cristina Bucsa played a decisive role in the tie, returning to the court for the deciding doubles match shortly after losing her singles contest to Yulia Putintseva. Bucsa partnered Sara Sorribes Tormo to defeat Anna Danilina and Zhibek Kulambayeva 6-2, 7-5, securing Spain's place in the last four.

The result ended Kazakhstan's hopes of making their first BJK Cup semi-final. Spain, five-time world champions, will meet Czechia on Friday for a place in Sunday's 2026 Finals showpiece, which can be viewed live on VETO app in India.

Notably, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro had put Spain in control earlier in the tie with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sonja Zhiyenbayeva in 62 minutes. The Spaniard established an early advantage by breaking in the opening game and added another break in the fifth game of the first set. Zhiyenbayeva briefly resisted while serving at 1-5, saving three set points, but Bouzas Maneiro closed out the set shortly afterwards.

A break to love in the third game of the second set strengthened Spain's position. Bouzas Maneiro then won 14 consecutive points while moving towards victory and completed her third win in four BJK Cup singles matches.

Yulia Putintseva brings Kazakhs back into contest

Kazakhstan responded through Putintseva, who defeated Bucsa 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 to level the quarter-final. She controlled the opening set with two breaks and maintained pressure on Bucsa's service games. The Spaniard recovered in the second set, breaking for a 3-1 lead before holding to move 4-1 ahead. After Putintseva fought back, Bucsa broke again and served out the set to force a decider.

Putintseva regained control in the third set. She recovered from 40-15 down in the fourth game to break Bucsa, then added another break in the sixth game before serving out the match.

It left Spain needing victory in the doubles. They made the stronger start and built a 4-1 lead before taking the opening set 6-2. Kazakhstan immediately responded in the second set by breaking the Spanish pair and moving 2-1 ahead.

The contest then became increasingly tense. Spain faced repeated break-point pressure in the seventh game, with Kazakhstan creating seven opportunities in total before the Spanish team eventually held after a 17-minute battle.

Kazakhstan continued to threaten, but Spain repeatedly escaped difficult situations. The Kazakh pair created another six break points in the 11th game, yet failed to convert them. Spain finally secured the match 7-5, completing a hard-fought victory and ending a long wait for another BJK Cup semi-final appearance.

Meanwhile, for Kazakhstan, which was without their world number one and current US Open champion Elena Rybakina, it was a disappointing night.

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