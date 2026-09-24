Elina Svitolina's Ukraine seals spot in Billie Jean King Cup semi-final after hard-fought win over Belgium

Ukraine became the latest country to book its spot in the semi-final of the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup 2026. The side reached the semis for the second year running, as they registered a brilliant 2-1 victory over Belgium. It is worth noting that Ukraine won the first singles clash, faced a defeat in the second, and won the doubles clash to qualify. It is interesting to note that for live Billie Jean King Cup action, fans can tune in to the VETO app.

The two teams met at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena on Thursday, September 24. The first clash of the tie saw Anhelina Kalinina taking on Jana Otzipka. The first set of the clash was won by Otzipka, who registered a 6-7 (6-8) win.

However, Anhelina Kalinina performed brilliantly across the second and third sets; she registered subsequent 6-1, 6-1 victories to help Ukraine take the early lead in the clash. The second clash saw world number 7, Elina Svitolina, take on Greet Minnen.

While many expected an easy victory for Svitolina against Minnen, the world number 209 registered a shock victory. Having lost the first set 6-7 (7-5), Minnen made an exceptional comeback in the clash. She won the second set by 6-4, 6-4 to help Belgium equalise against Ukraine.

All came down to the doubles clash between Ukraine and Belgium

With both sides having won a match each, the tie came down to the doubles clash. Representing Ukraine, Elina Svitolina and Lyudmyla Kichenok came forth. As for Belgium, Magali Kempen and Lara Salden took centre stage.

With many expecting a close battle between the two sides, it was Ukraine that managed to register a dominant performance. Eliminating the need for a third set, the duo of Svitolina and Kichenok won the game in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3. With a spot in the semi-finals secured, Ukraine will be taking on the winner of the clash between Italy and China, and it could be interesting to see how the clash unfolds.

As for Belgium, the side would be proud of the run that they produced in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026. Having won the clash against the USA in the qualifiers, Belgium put up quite the fight against Ukraine as well but ultimately fell short.

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