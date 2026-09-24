Defending champion Italy scripts stunning comeback as hosts China knocked out of Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi:

Jasmine Paolini once again proved decisive for Italy as the defending champions overcame China 2-1 in Shenzhen to book their place in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for a fourth successive year.

The tie began with China taking an early advantage as Zhang Shuai produced a commanding display against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Zhang raced through the opening set 6-0 before completing a 6-2 victory. The result left Italy with no margin for error in the remaining matches.

Notably, Zhang was playing her first BJK Cup match since 2020 and she immediately imposed herself on the contest. She won the first seven games and repeatedly punished errors from Cocciaretto with aggressive winners. Although the Italian briefly threatened a response in the second set, Zhang maintained control to give China the lead.

The Paolini show that knocked out China

Italy then turned to Paolini, who once again delivered on the BJK Cup stage. The 30-year-old defeated Olympic singles champion Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 7-6(4), taking the tie into a deciding doubles match.

In the singles clash, she made a quick start against Zheng, breaking in the opening service game and establishing a 3-0 advantage. Zheng fought back, but Paolini regained control to take the first set. The second was considerably tighter, with both players creating opportunities before Zheng forced a tie-break after recovering from 6-5 down. Paolini eventually prevailed to register her ninth consecutive BJK Cup match win and keep Italy’s title defence alive.

The deciding doubles rubber featured Paolini and Sara Errani against Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang. Italy claimed the first set 6-3, but China refused to surrender and levelled the match by taking the second set 7-5.

The final set remained competitive, with both combinations trading breaks. Italy moved ahead early, but China recovered to make it 3-3. Paolini and Errani then responded with another break in the seventh game. Finally, they managed to hold their advantage to complete a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory after two hours and 14 minutes.

Italy will now meet Ukraine in the semi-finals for the second consecutive year. China, meanwhile, will have to wait for another opportunity to reach the semi-finals. Their best BJK Cup result remains their last-four appearance in 2008.

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