Spot for Billie Jean King Cup 2026 final up for grabs as Spain take on Czechia today; watch live on VETO OTT

The stage is set for the first semi-final of the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup 2026; Spain will be taking on Czechia in the semi-final, and both sides will look to put in their best performances in hopes of booking their ticket to the summit clash. The two sides will take on each other at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China, on September 25. It is worth noting that for fans looking to witness live Billie Jean King Cup action, they can tune in to the VETO app.

It is also worth noting that the two teams will take on each other across two singles clashes, and if the matches are tied with one victory each, the clash will go into a doubles match-up, which would be a do-or-die clash for both teams.

Head-to-Head record

Speaking of the head-to-head record between Spain and Czechia, the two sides have met six times in the tournament’s history. Across the six matches, Spain has registered three victories, with Czechia registering three wins in their name as well.

Overall, in the 18 singles matches played between Spain and Czechia, the teams are tied once more, with both Spain and Czechia having won the tie nine times each. As for their last encounter in the Billie Jean King Cup, Spain came out on top after winning two out of three matches.

When and where can you watch the live action?

Notably, only one semi-final is being played on September 25 in the Billie Jean King Cup 2026. The clash will be available to watch on the VETO OTT app on smartphones and smart TVs. The semi-final is slated to begin at 2:30 PM IST, and it could be interesting to see how Spain fares against Czechia. Coming on the back of a convincing win in the quarter-finals, Spain would look to be on the top of their game as they take on Czechia in the semis.

Notably, the second semi-final of the tournament will be played on September 26th, and it will be played between Italy and Ukraine, and both sides will hope for a good showing as well.

Also Read:

Defending champion Italy scripts stunning comeback as hosts China knocked out of Billie Jean King Cup