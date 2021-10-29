Friday, October 29, 2021
     
  5. French Open 2021: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win

French Open 2021: PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Satwik-Chirag too win

PTI PTI
Paris Published on: October 29, 2021 11:30 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File image of PV Sindhu

India's double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu cruised into the quarterfinals of the French Open badminton tournament with a straight-game win over Line Christophersen of Denmark in the women's singles second round here.

Sindhu, seeded third, prevailed 21-19 21-9 over Christophersen, ranked 24th in the world, in 37 minutes late Thursday night.

The reigning world champion will face eighth seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Sindhu had beaten Busanan at Denmark Open last week.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded fifth, also beat MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21 21-10 21-19 in an all-Indian clash to reach the quarterfinals.

The duo will meet fourth-seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik next.

Men's singles player Sourabh Verma, however, bowed out of the competition after losing 12-21 9-21 to Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the second round.

On Thursday, young Lakshya Sen had sailed into third round of the Super 750 event with a comfortable win over Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. 

