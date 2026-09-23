13-year-old Chinese athlete Yu Zidi wins three gold medals at Asian Games 2026

New Delhi:

China’s 13-year-old Yu Zidi has set another record and strengthened her status as one of swimming’s most closely watched young talents by winning three gold medals at the Asian Games 2026. On Wednesday, September 23, she won the women’s 400m individual medley in 4 minutes 28.56 seconds, finishing 3.95 seconds ahead of compatriot Ke Wenxi. Japan’s Mio Narita finished third and won bronze.

Notably, Yu established control from the opening stages and maintained her advantage through the race. Her winning mark lowered the previous Asian Games record, set by China’s Ye Shiwen in 2014, by almost 4.5 seconds. The result also placed Yu fourth on the list of the fastest times recorded in the world this year. Canada’s Summer McIntosh, the world-record holder, occupies the top three positions.

The win in the Games helped Yu complete a sweep of the three individual events she contested in the ongoing continental tournament. She had already won the 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley, setting Games records in both races.

Yu targets LA Olympics

Yu’s performances have added to growing expectations surrounding the teenager ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She became the youngest medallist in world championships history last year when she won bronze as part of China’s relay team at the age of 12. She also finished fourth in three individual events at those championships.

Her progress has continued this year, including a victory over American Olympic champion Regan Smith in March.

Meanwhile, Yu’s growing popularity has extended beyond the swimming pool in China. Stories about her being noticed by a swimming coach at a water park and her difficulty with media interviews have attracted widespread attention. Asked whether answering questions was the most difficult part of her experience, Yu responded: “Every time I just want to float off somewhere else.”

North Korea wins 49kg weightlifting event, beating India’s Mirabai

Elsewhere at the Games, North Korea’s Ri Song Gum produced a record-breaking performance in the women’s 49kg weightlifting category. The 28-year-old defending champion lifted 94kg in the snatch and 121kg in the clean and jerk, surpassing the previous world records in both disciplines by 1kg. Her combined 215kg also exceeded the previous overall world record by 4kg. She beat India’s Mirabai Chanu for the gold.

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