India settles for bronze in men's badminton after Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty fail to impress

New Delhi:

India secured a second consecutive Asian Games medal in men’s team badminton after China ended their title hopes with a 3-1 victory in the semi-final in Aichi, Japan. They had reached the semi-finals by defeating hosts Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Notably, China took an early advantage through Shi Yuqi, who defeated Lakshya Sen 21-16, 21-18 in the opening singles match. The Indian shuttler started positively but could not maintain the momentum as the 2025 world champion secured the first game. Lakshya later fought back from 16-16 in the second before Shi finished the contest.

Satwik-Chirag beat world champions

India levelled the tie through Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The reigning Asian Games men’s doubles champions overcame world champions Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20.

The Indian pair controlled much of the opening game and then held their nerve during a tense finish to the second. Liang and Wang saved two match points to make it 20-20, but Satwik and Chirag converted their third opportunity to bring the contest level. China regained the advantage in the third rubber when Li Shi Feng beat Ayush Shetty 21-19, 21-13.

Ayush, a silver medallist at the 2026 Badminton Asia Championships, had previously defeated Li at the continental event. Meanwhile, he led 11-10 at the interval in the opening game but was unable to turn that advantage into a win. In the second, he cut the gap to three points at 16-13 before Li closed out the match.

Hariharan and Arjun suffer

India needed victory in the fourth rubber to stay alive, but Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun were beaten by He Ji Ting and Liu Yi 21-16, 17-21, 21-9. The result gave China a place in the final and ended India’s hopes of improving on their silver medal from Hangzhou, where the Indian team had lost 3-2 to China in the gold-medal match.

Earlier, the women’s team had already exited the competition after losing 3-1 to Japan in the quarter-finals. Notably, the individual badminton events begin on September 25, with singles and doubles competitions scheduled through September 29.

Results

India 1-3 China

MS1: Lakshya Sen lost to Shi Yu Qi 16-21, 18-21

MD1: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang 21-11, 22-20

MS2: Ayush Shetty lost to Li Shi Feng 19-21, 13-21

MD2: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs He Ji Ting/Liu Yi 16-21, 21-17, 9-2

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