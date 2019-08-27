Watch: PV Sindhu's intense training sessions before BWF World Championships

Image Source : @BAI_MEDIA/TWITTER PV Sindhu won the elusive gold medal and became the first World Champion from India at the BWF World Championships, and a video reveals her intense workout sessions ahead of the tournament.

P V Sindhu on Sunday scripted history as she became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating arch-rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided summit clash here on Sunday.

The Olympic silver-medallist Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the final that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed of the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that was considered as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

And now, a video reveals the intense training regimen Sindhu underwent as she prepared for the World Championships.

Watch:

Brutal. I’m exhausted just watching this. But now there’s no mystery about why she’s the World Champ. A whole generation of budding Indian sportspersons will follow her lead & not shrink from the commitment required to get to the top... pic.twitter.com/EYPp677AjU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 27, 2019

Sindhu returned to India on Tuesday, and received a hero's welcome. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister for Sports Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi, and reached her hometown in the evening.