Wednesday, July 31, 2019
     
  5. PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal static at 5th, 8th spots in badminton rankings

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2019 14:21 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

PV Sindhu

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal were static at fifth and eighth spots respectively in the recently released Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

While both Sindhuand Saina held on to their places in the women's singles rankings, Mugdha Agrey and Rituparna Das climbed up six and one spot, respectively, to be placed at 62nd and 65th positions.

Among the men's singles shuttlers, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma managed to hold on to their 10th and 13th spots in the latest rankings issued on Tuesday.

B Sai Praneeth, who lost to World No. 1 Kento Momota in last week's Japan Open semifinals, moved up four places to the 20th position.

H S Prannoy (31st), Parupalli Kashyap (35th), Shubhankar Dey (41st), Sourabh and Verma (44th) all moved up the in the men's singles chart.

Among other Indians in men's singles chart, Ajay Jayram is placed 67th while Lakshay Sen is at 69th spot.

The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty climbed up two places to 16th spot, while the combination of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is static at 25.

Another Indian duo -- MR Arjun and Ramachandran Shlok -- jumped seven spots to 48.

The women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy dropped two places to 24.

In mixed doubles, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy dropped two spots to 22, while the pair of Ponnappa and Rankireddy are up by two rungs to 23rd spot.

