Baranica Elangovan creates new history, becomes India's first pole vault athlete to win medal in Asian Games

New Delhi:

Baranica Elangovan made history for India in the ongoing Asian Games 2026. She became the country’s first medallist in pole vault after sharing bronze in the women’s event. The Indian athlete cleared 4.15 metres, matching Kazakhstan’s Polina Ivanova. Both the athletes then failed to clear 4.25m and it was mutually decided that they would share the bronze medal.

Now, Baranica’s podium finish marked the first Asian Games medal for India in pole vault, covering both the men’s and women’s competitions. Her bronze also took India’s overall medal count to 23, comprising two golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes.

Meanwhile, India had already enjoyed a productive day in athletics before Baranica’s achievement. Gulveer secured silver in the men’s 10,000m, finishing second with a time of 28:29.38. Manpreet Kaur added another athletics medal in the women’s shot put. Her best effort measured 17.17 metres, achieved with her fourth throw, which was enough to put her on the podium.

More medals on Day 6

Shooting produced two more medals for the Indian contingent. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar claimed silver in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

India also secured a bronze in mixed doubles table tennis through Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. The pair reached the semi-finals before losing to China’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha. There was further medal progress in squash, where Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar advanced to the mixed doubles semi-finals to guarantee India another medal. Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh also moved into the respective singles semi-finals.

On the other hand, both Indian kabaddi teams reached the finals, with the men defeating Thailand and the women overcoming Nepal in their semi-final matches. The women’s hockey team recorded a 3-1 victory over Japan in Pool B.

Elsewhere, swimmer Rishabh Das finished sixth in the men’s 200m backstroke final, while weightlifter Seram Nirupama Devi placed seventh in the women’s 61kg category. Boxer Preeti exited the competition in the round of 16 after a 0-5 loss to North Korea’s Pang Chol Mi.

Also Read:

Czechia sweep Spain, qualify for BJK final after Muchova, Noskova produce dominant show