FC Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller unveiled as new Vancouver Whitecaps player

Vancouver:

One of the most celebrated footballers from German giant FC Bayern Munich, the ‘Raumdeuter’, Thomas Muller, has left Bayern Munich after 25 years at the club and has joined MLS (Major League Soccer) side Vancouver Whitecaps on a season-long deal.

Turning 36 next month, Muller made his decision to part ways with Bayern after spending his entire career at the club. Revered as one of the greatest German midfielders of all-time Muller redefined the attacking midfielder position, inventing the ‘Raumdeuter’ position, which translates to ‘space interpreter'.

However, after a long stint at Bayern Munich, Muller will now be testing the waters in the MLS, and in a clip shared by Whitecaps across their social media handles, Muller talked about how excited he was to explore the new chapter in his career.

“First of all, I am happy to come to Vancouver. I am excited to meet the team, my new teammates. I think everybody knows that the city of Vancouver is very beautiful, known worldwide, but the Whitecaps are reaching for something special this season. I am football player so I am always interested in what happens on the pitch, and I saw some videos from the previous games, and I think that this year could be something special, and I want to play my part,” Muller said in the video.

Thomas Muller’s career in numbers

One of the most decorated footballers to come out of German football, Thomas Muller has won two UEFA Champions Leagues, 13 Bundesliga titles, two UEFA Super Cups, one FIFA World Cup, six DFB Pokals, and eight German Super Cups.

He played a total of 756 career matches in his time at FC Bayern, where he scored 250 goals and 238 assists. For the German national team, Muller scored 45 goals in 131 matches for the national team. An undisputed legend of the game will now be looking to put in a good show in the MLS.

