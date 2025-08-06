Chennaiyin FC become third club to suspend first-team operations amid ISL uncertainty Chennaiyin FC has suspended first-team operations due to uncertainty over the ISL's future. The club cited financial strain, failing to pay July salaries. AIFF will meet ISL clubs on August 7, with Chennaiyin among those now invited to the discussions.

Chennai:

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC have announced a temporary suspension of operations for their first-team players and staff, citing ongoing uncertainty over the league's future. The decision, confirmed via a statement on the club’s official social media platforms, comes just days after Bengaluru FC froze salaries for its senior squad, signalling growing unrest within Indian football’s top-tier competition. Earlier, Odisha FC followed the same route.

Chennaiyin FC’s statement emphasised the difficulty of the decision, calling it one made after “thoughtful consideration and careful deliberation.” The club stressed its commitment to the welfare of players, coaches, staff, and their families, acknowledging the widespread impact of the pause.

“In light of the continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of the Indian Super League, Chennaiyin FC has taken the extremely difficult decision to temporarily pause club operations. This is not a step we take lightly. It affects people we care about deeply. The welfare of our players, coaches, staff and their families remains a priority, and we are in constant communication with them as we face this together,” the statement read.

The club reiterated its commitment to Indian football’s growth and expressed hope for a quick resolution, adding that it remains in close communication with those affected.

AIFF to meet ISL clubs on August 7

Meanwhile, according to reports, the Abhishek Bachchan and Vita Dani co-owned club managed to cover salaries for June but failed to meet financial obligations for July. This shortfall comes amid a broader financial strain caused by a lack of revenue since league organisers, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), put the ISL on hold.

Earlier this year, Chennaiyin FC had also shut down operations for its youth teams, further underlining the depth of the financial challenges it faces.

Amid the growing concerns, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) is scheduled to meet with ISL club CEOs on August 7 to discuss the roadmap for the upcoming season. Initially, Chennaiyin FC was not included in this meeting, but AIFF later extended the invitation to include them alongside Mumbai City FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Mohammedan SC.