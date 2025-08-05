India to host AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ahmedabad India will host the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Ahmedabad from November 22–30. 38 teams will compete for spots in the main tournament, with India placed in Pot 2. The draw takes place on August 7, with host nations kept in separate groups.

New Delhi:

India has been named one of the seven host nations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers, with all matches in the country scheduled to take place at The Arena in Ahmedabad from November 22 to 30.

A total of 38 nations will participate in the qualifiers, which will be divided into seven groups: three consisting of six teams each and four groups with five teams. The official draw for the qualifiers will be held on August 7.

Each group winner will secure a direct berth to the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia. This continental competition also acts as the qualification pathway for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025, for which nine Asian nations have already qualified based on earlier participation.

Expressing his pride, All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey said, “It is a matter of great pride for India to be among the hosts of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers. I am particularly pleased to see Ahmedabad take centre stage. I sincerely hope India qualifies and continues on its long-term football development pathway.”

Gujarat Sports Minister Harsh Sanghavi added, “Hosting a prestigious event such as this gives Gujarat a chance to showcase its growing football culture, hospitality, and passion for the game. It puts Ahmedabad firmly on the Asian football map.”

India has been placed in Pot 2 for the draw, based on performances in the last three editions of the tournament. To ensure fairness in group distribution, a separate Hosts Pot has been created, ensuring no two host nations are drawn into the same group. Alongside India, other hosts include China PR, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Kyrgyz Republic, and Jordan.

The draw seeding has placed teams into six pots, with powerhouses like Australia, Iran, and Oman in Pot 1. The final groups will be revealed after the draw, and India will aim to take full advantage of home conditions in their pursuit of qualification.

Pots for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026 Qualifiers Draw:

Pot 1: Australia, Yemen, IR Iran, Oman, Thailand

Pot 2: Afghanistan, Malaysia, Iraq, Bangladesh, Laos, Kuwait

Pot 3: Singapore, Bahrain, Philippines, Turkmenistan, Palestine

Pot 4: Syria, Mongolia, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Brunei Darussalam

Pot 5: Nepal, Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Lebanon

Pot 6: Macau, Sri Lanka, Pakistan