Manchester United, Newcastle in transfer battle for Benjamin Sesko; prepares alternate options as well Manchester United and Newcastle are battling to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Despite Newcastle’s higher bid and Champions League offer, Sesko prefers United. Alternatives like Chelsea’s Jackson and Villa’s Watkins are also being considered by both clubs.

MANCHESTER:

The race to secure RB Leipzig’s rising star Benjamin Sesko is heating up, with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Newcastle United locked in a transfer tug-of-war. Both clubs are eager to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and Sesko has emerged as a key target.

Newcastle, managed by Eddie Howe, have already faced setbacks in the transfer window, having missed out on several targets. One notable disappointment was losing Bryan Mbeumo, who chose a move to Old Trafford over a switch to St James’ Park. Now, they may face another challenge as Sesko appears to favour a move to Manchester.

Although there is no formal agreement between the Red Devils and Leipzig yet, reports indicate that Sesko prefers joining the Ruben Amorim side. According to the Manchester Evening News, talks between the clubs are progressing, with United’s offer edging closer to a deal.

Manchester have reportedly bid around €75 million (£65.3m), plus €10 million (£8.7m) in add-ons, which is slightly less than Newcastle’s bid of €82.5 million (£71.8m), with €2.5 million (£2.2m) in add-ons. Despite Newcastle’s offer, including Champions League football this season, Sesko’s preference for Old Trafford could prove decisive.

Further fueling speculation, journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United believes Sesko only wants to move to their club. The Red Devils have reportedly sent an official contract proposal to the player while continuing negotiations with Leipzig.

United keep doors open in case Sesko deal falls through

As the Sesko chase intensifies, both clubs have also identified alternative targets. Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been noted as a backup option by Manchester and Newcastle in case the Slovenian forward’s transfer does not materialise. Additionally, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins is said to be on Manchester’s radar, with reports suggesting he could become a target if the Sesko deal falls through. Watkins is also reported to be interested in the move.