Raphinha ruled out of India vs Brazil clash in Kolkata, returns to Barcelona after Australia leg

Kolkata:

Brazil forward Raphinha has been ruled out of the blockbuster FIFA friendly against India, which will be played on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. He has suffered a minor thigh injury during Brazil’s 4-2 friendly victory over Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday and since then, the player has been released by Brazil and has returned to Barcelona.

Notably, Raphinha started the match and converted a penalty in the first half but was substituted at the interval. An examination the following day detected a small amount of muscle oedema in the back of his right thigh.

Soon after that, the Brazilian Football Confederation decided against risking the forward, particularly given his previous problems in the same area. He will now continue his rehabilitation in Barcelona, while Brazil will not call up a replacement for the fixture against India.

Meanwhile, the injury removes one of the most prominent names from a match that will make history as India’s first senior international meeting with Brazil. However, the Brazilian squad travelling to Kolkata still features the Real Madrid duo of Vinicius Junior and Endrick, Arsenal’s Bruno Guimaraes and Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos along with others.

Brazil to arrive in Kolkata on October 1

Brazil are scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on October 1, two days before the match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Ahead of that, their security team have already inspected the hotel and the stadium. The Brazil football association also sent a special pitch curator, who stayed in Kolkata for nearly a month to work on the conditions at Salt Lake Stadium.

On the other hand, Brazil enter the fixture after a win and a draw against Australia during this international window. They drew 1-1 in their first meeting before securing a 4-2 victory in Brisbane. Raphinha’s penalty helped Brazil level the second game before Bruno Guimaraes and Vinicius Junior scored after the break.

For India, the encounter follows a 1-1 draw with Panama in Bengaluru on September 26. Ryan Williams put India ahead before Omar Valencia equalised in the second half. The Brazil fixture forms the second part of a demanding sequence for Khalid Jamil’s side. India will then meet Uruguay at the Salt Lake Stadium on October 6, only three days after facing Brazil.

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