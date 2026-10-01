Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp in anger, releases strong statement on social media

New Delhi:

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal’s training camp ahead of the team’s Nations League meeting with Denmark. He refused to reveal the reason but confirmed that he will announce it at a later date. The veteran confirmed the development on Instagram and added that he spoke to the president of the Portuguese Football Federation about the same. The federation subsequently confirmed that preparations for the upcoming fixtures would continue with the remaining 24 players.

“After the press conference of the national team and following a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team training camp. In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave,” Ronaldo posted on his Instagram account.

Ronaldo also wished his international teammates well for their next matches. Meanwhile, his departure follows speculation surrounding his relationship with head coach Jorge Jesus. The coach had rejected suggestions of a dispute involving Ronaldo, including reports that the forward had declined to train.

Jesus explains Ronaldo’s absence in Norway clash

Jesus said Ronaldo had been told before Portugal’s match against Norway that he would not start, although he could be introduced later. The coach ultimately chose not to use him during the 2-1 victory in Oslo. “There was no incident whatsoever. Any player - and I was a player myself - when you spend 20 or 30 minutes warming up and then don't get on, no-one is happy about that,” Jesus had said.

He also explained that Ronaldo’s training programme on Tuesday was different from that of his teammates because he was completing individual work focused on mobility and strengthening. He was expected to return to normal training the following day.

Notably, Ronaldo had started Portugal’s earlier Nations League match against Wales after being selected in Jesus’ 25-man squad for the international window. He was left out against Norway, however, and went directly to the dressing room rather than joining the squad in acknowledging the travelling supporters.

Goncalo Ramos scored the winning goal in Oslo and had been identified by Jesus as the preferred option to start against Denmark.

Also Read:

Raphinha ruled out of India vs Brazil clash in Kolkata, returns to Barcelona after Australia leg