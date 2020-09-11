'It's the small details that matter': Virat Kohli fine-tunes his bat, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Virat Kohli shared a video on his official social media profile, where he could be seen fine-tuning his bat.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has shared a video on his official social media profile, where he can be seen preparing his bat. Virat, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, will return to cricket action on September 21 when his side Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagam, Virat wrote, "It's the small details that matter. For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats."

The RCB skipper is seen shortening the height of the handle of his bat with a cutter.

Watch:

Virat is among the many players who will be returning to cricket action with the Indian Premier League, which begins on September 19. His side, RCB will be aiming to improve on their performances from the 2019 edition of the tournament, where they finished at the bottom of the table.

The official social media profile of the RCB has been sharing multiple videos from the practice sessions, which offer insight into the players' routines as they play the game and take to the nets.

On Thursday, RCB shared a video of a intra-squad practice game where Parthiv Patel played with a helmet cam. Earlier today, they posted another video in which their star South African batsman AB de Villiers could be seen offering guidance to the side's Indian players, Gurkeerat Singh and Shivam Dube.

